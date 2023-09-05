Granby Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Granby Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 5.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 171,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,293. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

