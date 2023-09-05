4,115 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 854,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,005. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

