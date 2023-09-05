Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.36. 181,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.53. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

