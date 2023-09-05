Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.32. 2,913,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

