Granby Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Granby Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 294,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,290. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

