Greenspring Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 355.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. 1,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. ACNB had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

ACNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

