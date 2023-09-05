Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by JCP Investment Management LLC

JCP Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 11.7% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,416,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 678,680 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 863.6% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 641,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,569. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

