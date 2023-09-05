United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is JCP Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. United Natural Foods comprises about 8.1% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JCP Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of United Natural Foods worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.