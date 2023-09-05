Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.93. 1,861,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,960. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.61. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

