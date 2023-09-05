JCP Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,500 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Realty Income comprises 3.7% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

O stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,594. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

