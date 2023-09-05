Granby Capital Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.3% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 34,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,891,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,593,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,616 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,336,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 813,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 5,611,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,371. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.