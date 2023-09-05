Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $207,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,753 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 1,062,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,850. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,341 shares of company stock worth $11,100,477. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

