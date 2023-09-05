HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Tootsie Roll Industries makes up about 4.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $349,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

TR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,414. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

