HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $153.99. 381,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

