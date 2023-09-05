HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.60. The company had a trading volume of 807,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

