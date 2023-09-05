HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

