Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 5th (AFRM, AKRO, AMC, ATGFF, AVGO, BIIB, BNZL, BRZE, BXP, CBRL)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 5th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $24.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $62.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.50 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $900.00 to $1,000.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $381.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($32.21) to GBX 2,600 ($32.84). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by CL King from $115.00 to $105.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$50.00 to C$59.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $30.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $110.00.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 180 ($2.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $461.00 to $471.00.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 774 ($9.78) to GBX 702 ($8.87). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,070 ($13.51) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $133.00 to $137.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $184.00 to $179.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $640.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Argus from $470.00 to $620.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.80. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Argus from $435.00 to $484.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $228.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $13.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $23.00.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.60 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $101.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $112.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $211.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.