Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 81,962 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7,451.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,429. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

