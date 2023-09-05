HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 39,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. 4,509,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.