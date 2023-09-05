KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $380.16 million and $1.16 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00015290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.