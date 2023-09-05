Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 223,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 188,947 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $5.17.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $776.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,621,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 425,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 576,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 480,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

