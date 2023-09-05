Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 6%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.08. 375,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,912,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

