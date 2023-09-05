LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.75 and last traded at $117.82. Approximately 42,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 197,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

