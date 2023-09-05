Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.42. 1,094,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,486,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

