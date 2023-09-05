Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $160.08

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.08 and last traded at $160.11, with a volume of 347098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,920 ($36.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

