D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 7.7% Higher

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.67. 561,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 676,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 75,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
