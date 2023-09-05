Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 189,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 84,526 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.20 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 81,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

