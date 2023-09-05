Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 6.4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 52,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 279,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.