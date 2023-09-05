AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Down 6.2%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 223,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,253,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

