Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.46

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.46 and last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 17444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

