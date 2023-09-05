Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Down 6.7%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.82. 26,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 121,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaman Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kaman by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

