Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $52.24. Approximately 16,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 107,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $569.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.