Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $199.57

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.57 and last traded at $197.19, with a volume of 424089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. Stephens increased their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

