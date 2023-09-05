Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 334,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 969,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.25 million, a PE ratio of -174.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,613,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,825,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,150. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $11,352,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

