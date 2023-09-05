World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading Down 6.6%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.21 and last traded at $97.72. Approximately 543,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 994,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 674.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.