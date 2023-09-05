Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.83. 32,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 92,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

