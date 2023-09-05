Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 3.6%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.49. 491,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,849,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Overstock.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

