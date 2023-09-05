Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 194,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

