1,072 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,277. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

