Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.85. 955,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.50 and a 200-day moving average of $378.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

