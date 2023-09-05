The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. 1,141,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,277. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average is $212.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.