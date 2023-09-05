Poollotto.finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.36 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00007115 BTC on major exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $5,216.97 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

