eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $454.72 million and $4.02 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,702.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.00742769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00118249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,490,079,673,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,490,104,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.