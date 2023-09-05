Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.06

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Prom has a total market cap of $74.14 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00015806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,733.58 or 1.00119707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.06836624 USD and is down -14.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,516,677.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

