Michael Nossal Purchases 20,000 Shares of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Nossal bought 20,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.83 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$276,620.00 ($178,464.52).
IGO Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About IGO
