Michael Nossal Purchases 20,000 Shares of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Nossal bought 20,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.83 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$276,620.00 ($178,464.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Featured Articles

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

