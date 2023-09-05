LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

HON stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $186.58. 649,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

