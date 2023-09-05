Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 4,116 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,779. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

