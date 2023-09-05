HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Kelly O’Dwyer Buys 21,297 Shares

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 21,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$31,221.40 ($20,142.84).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

