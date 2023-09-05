Girard Partners LTD. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,821,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,875,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. 1,695,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,278. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

