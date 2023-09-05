Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 125,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,687. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

